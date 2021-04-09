Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.47. 14,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

