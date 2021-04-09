Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

