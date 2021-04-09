LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,371. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

