Old Port Advisors Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

