Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 793,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.