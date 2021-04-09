YOUengine (YOUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00622425 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040785 BTC.

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

