Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $4.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SECYF remained flat at $$2.88 during trading hours on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

