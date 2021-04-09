Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.36.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of PH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.90. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $123.32 and a one year high of $323.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

