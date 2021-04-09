Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on KOD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $170,035,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at $29,427,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,120. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

