Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $802.20. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $726.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.00 and a 12 month high of $802.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

