Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT at $97.44

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

ICF International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. ICF International has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $93.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

