SakeToken (SAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.19 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $2.13 million worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00621093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00039928 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,121,454 coins and its circulating supply is 77,691,348 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.