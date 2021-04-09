Unistake Hits 1-Day Volume of $584,409.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and $584,409.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,314,505 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

