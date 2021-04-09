GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Hits $33,185.18

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 145.5% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $33,185.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,349,649 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

