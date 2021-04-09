Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $55.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.86. 6,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,303. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

