Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $58,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Bruker by 2,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 393,317 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after buying an additional 176,248 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.86. 6,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,303. Bruker has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

