Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 743.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

BDEV stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,393,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,906. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 642.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

