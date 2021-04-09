Analysts Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) PT at €108.92

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €108.92 ($128.14).

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EPA AIR traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €100.80 ($118.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,227,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.85. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

