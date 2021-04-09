Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) PT at $14.19

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 91,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,870. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $39,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

