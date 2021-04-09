Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.10

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday.

Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $C$1.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,249. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. The stock has a market cap of C$246.31 million and a P/E ratio of 254.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

