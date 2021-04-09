Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 375,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 91,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 229.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 149,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

