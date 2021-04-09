Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.43.

TSE:AC traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,622.90. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 over the last three months.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

