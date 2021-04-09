accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:ACSO traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 710 ($9.28). 39,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,214. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 418.31. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

In related news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

