Bremer Bank National Association Sells 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 66.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,265.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,187.60 and a 52 week high of $2,284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,080.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,823.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

