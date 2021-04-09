WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $17,582,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $311.82. 355,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.59. The company has a market cap of $887.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

