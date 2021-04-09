Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amid coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand, Southwest Airlines incurred adjusted net loss of $3.5 billion in 2020. Total revenues dropped 59.7% in the year with 63.1% decline in passenger revenues. Rising coronavirus cases further hurt travel demand in January. Additionally, the airline’s cash burn forecast for the first quarter of 2021 is bleak. Cash burn is expected to be $14 million per day in the first quarter, worse than $12 million in fourth-quarter 2020. However, cost-reduction efforts and modest fuel prices are partly offsetting the revenue declines. Southwest Airlines’ sound liquidity position is encouraging. Under the Payroll Support Program Extension agreement, the airline received $1.7 billion this year. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

3/30/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 166,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,701. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 346.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 45,938 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.3% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 53.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,429 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 32.3% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

