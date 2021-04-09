The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

Shares of BA traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.53. The stock had a trading volume of 309,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

