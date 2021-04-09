First American Bank Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First American Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,962,000 after purchasing an additional 498,597 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.87. 309,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,184,762. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

