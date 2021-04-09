Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $92.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 5,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. RPM International has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

