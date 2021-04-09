M Winkworth’s (WINK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

M Winkworth stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of £20.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.17.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

