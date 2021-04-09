M Winkworth’s (WINK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.
M Winkworth stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of £20.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.17.
About M Winkworth
