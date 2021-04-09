BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$41.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.46. 172,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,259. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$24.01 and a 1-year high of C$39.96. The firm has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0238504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.