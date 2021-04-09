Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.91.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.