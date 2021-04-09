Handshake Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Handshake has a total market cap of $237.74 million and $1.98 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.40 or 0.03554321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.65 or 0.00385522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.33 or 0.01095692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.29 or 0.00477161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00448359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00335539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 367,415,616 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

