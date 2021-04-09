smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Reaches Market Cap of $8.95 Million

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $6,443.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00292906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00771912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,652.12 or 1.00205912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.50 or 0.00740620 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

