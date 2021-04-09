HAPI Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. HAPI has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $922,315.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $142.39 or 0.00243263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00292906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00771912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,652.12 or 1.00205912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.50 or 0.00740620 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

