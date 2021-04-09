$1.14 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.11. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,718. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

