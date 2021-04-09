Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Trimmed by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

