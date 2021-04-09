$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE GTN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,745. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.