214,450 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 214,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.78. 88,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.