WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $46.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.55. 10,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,676. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.