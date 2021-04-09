NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 21.9% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $12,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $573.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $355.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

