Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.