Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Target Price at GBX 265.67

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.67 ($3.47).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis bought 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $774,753.

Shares of LON:LGEN traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 296.40 ($3.87). 12,471,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680,577. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 298.83 ($3.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

