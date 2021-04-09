Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 472 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.90. 159,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,364,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $227.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

