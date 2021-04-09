Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.86. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.