THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $188.08 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

