LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0593 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $44.89 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

