Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $241.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

