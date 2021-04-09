Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $68.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $269.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $273.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $265.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $268.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

BY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,466. The stock has a market cap of $836.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

