Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $672.07. 444,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,260,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.88. The firm has a market cap of $645.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.42 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

